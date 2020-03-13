Lawsuit: Buckhorn owner was high on methamphetamine during fatal head-on crash

No lawyer has yet indicated in court filings intent to represent Hopkins' estate or his brother, who owned the truck and is named as a defendant to the lawsuit.

In the February filing, plaintiff's attorneys Todd Ingram and Grant Lawson state Hopkins was entirely within the oncoming lane and did not touch the brakes before the collision. They write that Jeaneece Schmidt suffered multiple brain hemorrhages and a traumatic contusion as well as a lacerated spleen and facial fractures. She was taken by helicopter to Casper for medical treatment and, as a result of the brain injuries, can not remember the morning, according to the lawsuit.

A coroner's investigation found that Hopkins' blood had high levels of methamphetamine and amphetamine at the time of the wreck, according to the lawsuit and a copy of the toxicology report. The highway patrol investigation ultimately determined that the crash was caused by Hopkins driving while fatigued and under the influence, the filing states.

The lawsuit also alleges that Hopkins' brother -- Gary Hopkins, the truck's owner and the bar's co-owner -- is culpable for the death because he should have known that Michael Hopkins would put people at risk by driving the truck. Gary Hopkins lent him the truck anyway, according to the lawsuit.