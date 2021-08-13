Lawsuit: Missouri family alleges officers wrongfully held them at gunpoint in Park County

A Missouri family is suing law enforcement in Park County, alleging they were held at gunpoint by officers for more than an hour without cause while leaving Yellowstone National Park in 2017.
Brett and Genalyn Hemry filed a complaint in federal court in July seeking damages for the incident.
According to the lawsuit, Park Service rangers and Park County sheriff’s deputies allegedly pulled the Hemrys over while searching for a triple homicide suspect whose car was found in the Bridger-Teton National Forest about a week prior.
Dispatch records cited in the complaint state rangers had flagged the family’s car, a white Toyota with Missouri plates, as the suspect’s potential vehicle. Throughout the roughly hour and a half the suit states the family was held, the Hemrys allege they weren’t given any chance to identify themselves and weren’t told the reason for their detainment until being released.
Brett and Genalyn Hemry were also traveling with an underage child, who according to the lawsuit was detained in the family’s car while the parents were reportedly handcuffed and put into sheriff’s patrol cars.
The Hemrys are now making three claims against the rangers and sheriff’s deputies — alleging false arrest, excessive force and false imprisonment. They’re also calling for the matter and amount of damages to be decided by a jury.
The suit states the family was leaving Yellowstone by the east entrance on the morning of July 20, 2017, when Hemry noticed two park ranger cars following them. When Hemry pulled over about 14 miles outside the park, the complaint alleges, the rangers pulled in front of the family’s car and got out of their vehicles with long guns drawn.
After the Hemrys were reportedly held “at gunpoint” for half an hour in their car, two Park County Sheriff’s patrol vehicles arrived. Hemry and his wife were ordered out of the car, placed in handcuffs and moved into the patrol cars while still allegedly being held at gunpoint.
At that time, the suit states another armed officer continued to detain the Hemry’s underage child in their family car for about half an hour while their parents were in patrol cars.
According to a suit, approximately an hour later the officers allowed Hemry to show his identification, and told him that they were looking for a man wanted for murder. The family was let go, reportedly without any further explanation.
The complaint states the family was subjected to emotional anguish, mental distress, psychological harm, fear and humiliation as a result of the incident.
In Wyoming, the statute of limitations on cases like these is four years. By filing the complaint on July 19, the plaintiffs made that deadline by one day.
The homicide suspect the rangers were searching for, Gerald Michael Bullinger, has still not been found, according to recent reports.
A spokesperson for the Park County Sheriff’s Office and legal representation for the National Parks Service could not be reached for comment Friday. Robert Moxley, a Cheyenne lawyer representing the Hemrys, declined to comment on the record.
