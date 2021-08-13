Lawsuit: Missouri family alleges officers wrongfully held them at gunpoint in Park County

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The suit states the family was leaving Yellowstone by the east entrance on the morning of July 20, 2017, when Hemry noticed two park ranger cars following them. When Hemry pulled over about 14 miles outside the park, the complaint alleges, the rangers pulled in front of the family’s car and got out of their vehicles with long guns drawn.

After the Hemrys were reportedly held “at gunpoint” for half an hour in their car, two Park County Sheriff’s patrol vehicles arrived. Hemry and his wife were ordered out of the car, placed in handcuffs and moved into the patrol cars while still allegedly being held at gunpoint.

At that time, the suit states another armed officer continued to detain the Hemry’s underage child in their family car for about half an hour while their parents were in patrol cars.

According to a suit, approximately an hour later the officers allowed Hemry to show his identification, and told him that they were looking for a man wanted for murder. The family was let go, reportedly without any further explanation.

The complaint states the family was subjected to emotional anguish, mental distress, psychological harm, fear and humiliation as a result of the incident.