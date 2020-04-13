Lawsuits: Guernsey chief of police fired for investigating drug ring involving town officials

The former police chief for the town of Guernsey was fired in retaliation for her investigation into local officials’ involvement in a drug ring, according to allegations made in lawsuits filed last week in federal court.
Lawyers for the onetime Chief Terri Van Dam — as well as Sgt. Misty Clevenger — filed the civil complaints early Thursday afternoon, alleging that town officials earlier this year forced out the two policewomen after they accessed her email and discovered Van Dam had reported the results of her investigation to state and federal law enforcement.
Although the lawsuit pertaining to Van Dam’s allegations does not make clear the nature of her investigation, referring only to malfeasance and “corruption,” Clevenger makes note in her civil complaint — which was filed at the same time and by the same lawyers as those representing the former chief — that the investigation was of the alleged drug ring. The lawsuit does not name the people alleged to be involved in the drug use and distribution.
Town officials could not be reached late Monday afternoon for comment regarding this story.
According to the former police chief’s lawsuit, Van Dam began collecting evidence of non-specified malfeasance in her personal time in 2018, before she was appointed chief of the Guernsey Police Department. Over the course of two years, Van Dam states in the filings, she compiled a list of several dozen people she suspected of involvement in wrongdoing, including town officials and employees. Van Dam states that last year, after her appointment to the role of chief, the town approved hiring an administrator and two more police officers, one of whom was Clevenger.
Town Treasurer Kate Farmer — whom the former chief has named defendant in the civil action, along with the town itself, Councilman Kelly Augustine and Mayor Nick Paustian — failed to increase the small agency’s budget by enough to pay the new hires, Van Dam alleges. The budget was instead increased by only $9,000, according to the lawsuit. In October of the same year, when town officials accused her of exceeding her authorized budget, Van Dam alleges, she found that it was instead not increased to account for the newly authorized hires.
In the same month, Van Dam states, she reported her investigatory findings to the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation. In November she made a report to the FBI, making her disclosures to the agencies via her town email address, as well as meeting law enforcement in person and providing physical documents, the lawsuit states. In December, Paustian reduced the hours of police department employees, according to the lawsuit. The same month, Van Dam provided more information to DCI. It was late in December, Van Dam states, that she found her email had been accessed by another person.
According to the lawsuit, Van Dam later discovered that Farmer had accessed her email. In January, the chief told Town Attorney Dana Lent that she thought her emails had been hacked and said in confidence that she had notified the outside agencies of her investigation.
Days later, the lawsuit states, Lent announced at a town council meeting that Van Dam had reported misconduct to DCI and the FBI and that an investigation was underway.
About a week after the council meeting, Paustian demanded Van Dam resign because she failed to provide a schedule for officers’ hours, among other reasons. The lawsuit states Van Dam resigned under protest.
Although Van Dam’s references to the nature of the investigation are vague, Clevenger provides more specificity in the lawsuit she filed Thursday. According to the former sergeant, she assisted Van Dam with an investigation into the use, sale and transport of illegal drugs by town residents, including town officials and employees.
In the fall, Guernsey police reported their finding to DCI and the FBI, Clevenger states. And, in December, when the plaintiffs allege Farmer used her town position to surreptitiously access the policewomen’s computers, Farmer reviewed emails between Van Dam and the FBI and DCI, according to Clevenger.
Those emails were later shared with people whom Van Dam had recommended the outside agencies investigate as suspects, the lawsuit states.
In early February, the mayor fired Clevenger without cause, which the sergeant states in the lawsuit was inconsistent with the terms of her employment. The policewomen allege that town officials violated their constitutional rights to due process and freedom of speech. They ask a judge to find their firings void, reinstate them and provide back pay.
Former Deputy Town Clerk Kathy Montgomery also filed a lawsuit against the town on Thursday, alleging she was around the same time improperly terminated from her government position. She, however, does not allege that she was fired in connection with Van Dam’s investigation. Montgomery states that she was defamed at an internal town meeting and then fired following complaints to superiors alleging that coworkers had falsified their time cards, drank on their lunch hour and used town trucks for personal purposes. In her lawsuit she names the town, Paustian, Farmer and building inspector Matt Allred as defendants.
Minutes of a town council meeting on April 7 state that Farmer announced she would resign from her position at the end of last week. Those minutes do not give a reason for the resignation.
Chief Dwight McGuire, who was appointed to replace Van Dam, said at the same meeting he brought the agency up to full staffing by hiring two officers, according to the town’s minutes.
Lent, the attorney, did not immediately respond to a late Monday afternoon voice message left with her law office requesting comment for this story. The town’s offices close at 4 p.m. and city officials could not for that reason be reached then by phone.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.