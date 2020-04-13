Lawsuits: Guernsey chief of police fired for investigating drug ring involving town officials

About a week after the council meeting, Paustian demanded Van Dam resign because she failed to provide a schedule for officers’ hours, among other reasons. The lawsuit states Van Dam resigned under protest.

Although Van Dam’s references to the nature of the investigation are vague, Clevenger provides more specificity in the lawsuit she filed Thursday. According to the former sergeant, she assisted Van Dam with an investigation into the use, sale and transport of illegal drugs by town residents, including town officials and employees.

In the fall, Guernsey police reported their finding to DCI and the FBI, Clevenger states. And, in December, when the plaintiffs allege Farmer used her town position to surreptitiously access the policewomen’s computers, Farmer reviewed emails between Van Dam and the FBI and DCI, according to Clevenger.

Those emails were later shared with people whom Van Dam had recommended the outside agencies investigate as suspects, the lawsuit states.

In early February, the mayor fired Clevenger without cause, which the sergeant states in the lawsuit was inconsistent with the terms of her employment. The policewomen allege that town officials violated their constitutional rights to due process and freedom of speech. They ask a judge to find their firings void, reinstate them and provide back pay.