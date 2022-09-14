Lawyers opposing abortion ban: Keep lawsuit questions in lower court for now

In the middle of a lawsuit contesting Wyoming’s abortion ban, attorneys for the state want the Wyoming Supreme Court to weigh in on the constitutionality of the ban.

But, plaintiffs in that case argued last week, it may be too early to send that question to the high court.

There are already relevant precedents from the state Supreme Court that the Teton County judge presiding over the lawsuit can use, they argued in a motion filed Friday.

The state argues that the high court should answer the question at the center of the lawsuit — whether or not the abortion ban violates the Wyoming constitution, which provides rare and explicit protections for health care.

They also want justices to answer whether the ban is too vague, which health care providers involved in the lawsuit have alleged.

The plaintiffs, which include Wyoming health care providers, women and a nonprofit abortion fund, asked Judge Melissa Owens last week to strike down the state’s request and move forward with the case in the lower court.

Both sides, as well as Owens herself, have said in court that they expect any decision in Teton County to be eventually appealed to the Supreme Court anyway.

“Plaintiff suspects our State’s high court would hope, ideally, to hear this case once — not at multiple times throughout the litigation and being asked to address issues piecemeal,” the motion filed Friday says.

Owens put a pause on the ban’s enforcement last month, meaning abortion is still legal in Wyoming as the case moves along.

Lawyers opposing the ban say sending those questions to the Supreme Court now would mean they don’t have enough time to gather and present relevant evidence to the lower court.

A pair of Wyoming lawmakers and Alliance Defending Freedom, a national conservative legal network, are also asking the Teton County judge for permission to join the case and enter their own set of evidence.

Owens has yet to allow them to join. The state said in a recent filing it has no issue with the intervenors, but asked that they stick to legal arguments rather than opposing views on the ethics of abortion.

Sending questions to the Supreme Court now would make it less likely for the justices to overrule Owens’ decision in the lower court, and could also speed up the case.

But in the past, plaintiffs said, the Supreme Court has declined to answer questions it deems premature.

“These legal issues ... are mixed questions of law and fact,” their motion says.

Health care providers have said the ban puts them at risk of prosecution for providing care related to abortion, and that it could delay or deny care even to those with wanted pregnancies.

The ban includes exceptions for pregnancies that result from rape or incest, or those that threaten the life of the mother. But Dr. Giovannina Anthony, a provider at the state’s only active abortion clinic, previously said the clinic would likely not offer abortions even for those who qualify under the exceptions out of fear of prosecution.

Jay Jerde, the attorney representing the state, said in an August hearing that taking the exceptions out of the ban could make it less vague.

Owens likely won’t decide whether or not to involve the Supreme Court at this stage until after an Oct. 27 scheduling meeting, which may lay out a timeline for the rest of the case.