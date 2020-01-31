Leader of Wyoming drug investigation agency to retire at end of month

The director of Wyoming's drug investigative agency will retire later this spring, he told the Star-Tribune on Thursday.

Steve "Woody" Woodson, who has led the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation since 2012, said that his retirement will become effective March 1.

Attorney General Bridget Hill, under whose supervision DCI rests, confirmed Woodson's pending retirement and said that working with him was a pleasure.

"I have very much appreciated his tremendous passion and dedication to law enforcement and I will always admire his level of commitment and devotion to his job." Hill said by email on Thursday afternoon. "We are lucky to have had him and I am thankful he decided to share his talents with this office for nearly the past decade. He will be missed."

Before he was named to lead the agency under then-Gov. Matt Mead, Woodson worked more than 31 years in law enforcement. After a stint as a detective in Missouri, Woodson took an agent's job with DCI. After leaving the Wyoming agency for the first time, he spent 20 years working for the Drug Enforcement Administration.