Leader of Wyoming drug investigation agency to retire at end of month

The director of Wyoming's drug investigative agency will retire later this spring, he told the Star-Tribune on Thursday.
Steve "Woody" Woodson, who has led the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation since 2012, said that his retirement will become effective March 1.
Attorney General Bridget Hill, under whose supervision DCI rests, confirmed Woodson's pending retirement and said that working with him was a pleasure.
"I have very much appreciated his tremendous passion and dedication to law enforcement and I will always admire his level of commitment and devotion to his job." Hill said by email on Thursday afternoon. "We are lucky to have had him and I am thankful he decided to share his talents with this office for nearly the past decade. He will be missed."
Before he was named to lead the agency under then-Gov. Matt Mead, Woodson worked more than 31 years in law enforcement. After a stint as a detective in Missouri, Woodson took an agent's job with DCI. After leaving the Wyoming agency for the first time, he spent 20 years working for the Drug Enforcement Administration.
When he left the federal agency, Woodson in fall 2012 was sworn in as director of DCI. Woodson said in a brief Thursday phone interview that his retirement will enable him to spend more time with family.
DCI is authorized by state law to investigate drug crimes, organized crime that crosses into multiple local jurisdictions, as well as certain computer and sex crimes. The attorney general may also assign the agency to assist other law enforcement agencies and local prosecutors; the agency can also handle cases at the direction of the governor.
Many of the agency's most-prominent non-drug investigations are of public corruption cases and police shootings. Earlier this month, Rep. Charles Pelkey (D-Laramie) criticized the practice, stating that the agency's ties to local law enforcement keep it from providing an impartial examination of police shootings, according to a WyoFile report.
Hill will be responsible with selecting Woodson's successor, whose hiring must be approved by Gov. Mark Gordon. She said that she could not yet specify the timeline of that process. Hill, though, said she hopes to begin the search for a new DCI director soon.