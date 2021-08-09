Letter details frustration with DA's handling of sex abuse case

In an interview with the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, the mother said she’d reported the alleged sexual abuse to CPD in August 2020.

The girl’s mother said she communicated monthly with a victim/witness coordinator with the DA’s office about the case’s status. At one point, she said she was informed of budget cuts that had left the DA’s office shorthanded, but the staff member said that Manlove took these cases very seriously. In April, the mother said she was told that Manlove had been working on the case and would continue to, but other cases had interrupted her review of the case.

Three months after she filed the report about her daughter’s alleged sexual abuse, the mother said, she was charged with neglect by the DA’s office. The mother said that case was later dismissed, but because it was a juvenile case, and thus confidential, the mother’s attorney at the time could not say whether the case had been dismissed. A Laramie County District Court clerk confirmed that juvenile cases are confidential.

The girl’s mother expressed worry about the alleged perpetrator continuing to walk the streets, able to potentially victimize another child. She said she is currently exploring other avenues for prosecution of the case.