Lincoln County teacher shouldn't have been fired over personal photos, state supreme court rules

A Lincoln County teacher whose personal photos accidentally synced with a school district iPad should not have been fired, the Wyoming Supreme Court ruled Wednesday.

Wyatt Earling, who had taught second grade in the county since 2004, was terminated in 2019 after district administrators found that about 1,000 photos from his personal iPhone were uploaded to his outdated district-issued iPad, which he kept at home and did not use to teach.

Among the images were around 50 photos, screenshots and memes that the district deemed explicit or sexually suggestive.

The justices wrote in their Wednesday opinion that Earling didn’t violate any of the district’s policies, and had done nothing that harmed his capability as a teacher.

Though no one at the school actually saw those photos on the iPad, according to Wednesday’s ruling, district Superintendent Matt Erickson gave Earling notice of termination and asked the board to dismiss him.

A state-officiated independent hearing in the fall of 2019 found that since Earling did not intentionally put the photos on the iPad and did not know that they were there, he had not violated the district’s technology use policy. The hearing officer recommended the board not fire him, the ruling states, but the board dismissed him against that recommendation.

The school board cited the “real and definite, not speculative or hypothetical” risk that the photos posed to students and other staff members. It interpreted their policies to mean they prohibited the “existence” of explicit images on a district-owned device. They argued, according to the supreme court, that Earling had caused harm to the educational process.

Erickson declined to comment on behalf of the district in an email Thursday. He confirmed that Earling worked for the district until Nov. 18, 2019.

The Third District Court reversed the board’s decision, saying their interpretation of the district’s policies “was contrary to their plain language,” according to Wednesday’s ruling.

The judge also ruled Earling’s dismissal violated his due process rights, since he wasn’t expressly notified that the existence of those images could justify his firing.

A lawyer for Earling declined to comment on Thursday. Lawyers representing the school board did not return requests for comment by press time.

The high court agreed with the Third District in a unanimous opinion, potentially paving the way for him to get his job back or seek backpay for the time after he was dismissed if he chooses.

