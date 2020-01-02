Looking back: A judge dismissed a murder case under a new law. Now the state's highest court will decide

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“The district court’s creation of a procedure violated the separation of powers," the attorney general's filing argues. "Its interpretation also impermissibly extended the language of the statute.”

The state’s lawyers went on to argue that even if the Supreme Court finds against them on the other issues and determines that Wilking correctly interpreted the new law by creating a procedure specific to it, prosecutors still showed the evidence necessary to show probable cause John did not act in self-defense.

In response, appellate public defenders argued that Wilking’s decision to hold the hearing was an appropriate way to determine if she had jurisdiction over the case at all. When she found the case should be dismissed, the defense lawyers argued, she did not seize prosecutors’ power but exercised her own.

Because John had not yet been provided access through the discovery process to evidence collected by law enforcement, the defense team stated, he could not have had a fair chance for dismissal in an earlier circuit court hearing.