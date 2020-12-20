Lovell man in critical condition after suffering multiple gunshot wounds

A Lovell man is in critical but stable condition after being shot multiple times by an assailant early Sunday, according to a news release by the Lovell Police Department.

Authorities captured the suspect in neighboring Park County thanks to what Lovell police described as communication and coordination between multiple law enforcement agencies.

Police and medical teams arrived at the scene shortly after midnight after receiving a 911 call in reference to someone being shot. They provided immediate medical assistance to the victim, who was flown to a medical facility in Billings, Montana, for emergency treatment.

The suspect, who was not identified in the news release, had fled the scene prior to police arriving.

The investigation is ongoing, but police state that the suspect faces multiple felony charges and may face additional charges.

