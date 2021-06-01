Man accused in eye gouging moved to State Hospital

A brief letter from Wyoming Department of Health admissions coordinator Lisa Finkel to Denhardt written March 10 – just days after Denhardt ordered Rose to be placed in a more suitable location — indicates that the State Hospital was not at all ready for the new charge.

“We do not have a bed available for Mr. Rose and there are 13 individuals ahead of him on our wait list,” the letter reads. “We will admit Mr. Rose as promptly as we can and will keep the court informed of the progress.”

In a memo filed March 19, Denhardt rebuked the State Hospital’s reluctance, writing that “the defendant needs to be transferred to the Wyoming State Hospital for treatment and further evaluation.”

He acknowledged the capacity issue, but said that the Lander jail “is an inappropriate placement due to his mental issues.”

“The court is going to issue an order to show cause to the WSH, requiring the WSH to appear in court to explain IN DETAIL (emphasis Denhardt’s) why it cannot house the defendant in its facility in Evanston or in another treatment facility.”

The judge wrote that if it was an “economic” issue, then it must be overcome, because “some things transcend economics, and if money is the issue, Mr. Rose’s plight trumps the money issue.