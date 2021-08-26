Man accused of gouging out woman’s eye freed

Witnesses said that on Nov. 26, 2020, Rose left his room, entered Tillman’s room, gouged out one of her eyes, and severely damaged the other eye before hospital employees pulled him off her. An eyeball was found on the floor.

The July 19 lawsuit was brought by Tillman’s daughters, June Louise Tillman and Cathy Ann Lucas. They wrote in their lawsuit complaint that Rose had “dangerous and violent proclivities (which) were known or should have been known” by hospital personnel.

Tillman’s and Rose’s rooms, the hospital said, were “next to each other,” not “across the hall,” as the lawsuit had alleged. Rose had been in the hospital for about 32 hours.

“It had been known for more than a year that SageWest Health Care (Lander) had grossly insufficient supervision and monitoring of its psychiatric patients,” the complaint reads, adding that community complaints did nothing to redirect the hospital’s resources toward fortified safety surrounding such patients.

In response, SageWest asked the federal court to dismiss the Tillman daughters’ complaint altogether and enter judgment in favor of the hospital, against the plaintiffs, and allow SageWest to recover its suit costs and “other and further relief.”