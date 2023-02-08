The Wyoming Highway Patrol has arrested a California man accused of stowing away on his ex-girlfriend's semi-truck and physically and sexually assaulting her.

The man, Alejandro Delgado, was booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center on a felony warrant out of Bakersfield, California, and interference with a peace officer.

The arrest occurred Saturday after highway patrol troopers responded to a possible domestic disturbance involving people inside a Volvo semi-tractor trailer at the Bitter Creek Rest Area in southwest Wyoming.

A woman who'd been driving the semi told troopers Delgado had entered her vehicle without her knowledge in California. She accused him of physically and sexually abusing her in the truck over several days, the highway patrol said. She also told the troopers he'd stabbed her in the leg.

The highway patrol says Delgado initially gave them false information in an attempt to conceal his identity.

Investigators are still working the case.