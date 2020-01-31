Man accused of sharing marijuana candy in nursing home

PINEDALE (WNE) — A Colorado man visiting his father at the Sublette Center nursing home is charged with giving another resident some THC candy, which the resident had asked him to bring to Wyoming when he came to visit.

William A. Ahrens, of Lyons, Colorado, now faces a felony count of delivery of a controlled substance, marijuana, on or about Dec. 2, 2019, according to court records. Colored edible squares were marked with “THC” on them, according to the affidavit filed by Sublette County Detective Danielle Cooper.

A Sublette Center nurse called her husband, Detective Travis Lanning, after the resident started acting agitated, saying she thought he might have taken THC, the affidavit says. The resident said he had eaten “a handful.”

An unrelated person with power of attorney found the candies in the resident’s pocket and gave them to the nurse and another deputy collected them. They tested positive for THC on Dec. 3, the addidavit continues.

No money exchanged hands, the document states. The Sublette Center resident had asked Ahrens to bring him some THC a couple of months earlier and both talked about bringing THC from Colorado, where it is legal, to Wyoming, where it is totally illegal.

