Man accused of shooting at friend found not guilty

GILLETTE (WNE) — A man accused of shooting a gun at his friend has been acquitted of all charges against him.

Peter Maynard had been charged with attempted second-degree murder, aggravated assault and possession of a deadly weapon with unlawful intent. In March, he allegedly fired a gun at his friend, Joshua Vavich, after an argument.

Thursday evening, after about two and a half hours of deliberation, a jury found him not guilty on all three charges.

The question at the heart of the trial was whether Maynard acted in self-defense when he fired a shot at Vavich the night of March 22.

The two were in a dating relationship and were living together in Gillette. Vavich said he could not remember why they started arguing, but he remembers Maynard being on top of him with two hands around his neck.

Vavich got free of Maynard and fled throughout the house, eventually opening the door that connected the house to the garage and peeking out, and that’s when Maynard fired the shot.

Maynard said he thought Vavich was grabbing a .357 from the master bedroom, so he armed himself with a .38 handgun.

Maynard said he then went outside to “put distance between” himself and Vavich. He exited through the garage. As he was walking down the driveway, he heard the door between the garage and the house open.

He turned around and saw Vavich coming out of the garage. He believed Vavich was holding the .357 revolver and he said Vavich raised his hands.

Maynard said he was scared, so he fired his gun, then immediately ran across the street. He told police officer Austin Baumberger that he fired one shot.

“I fired one round into the garage, not at him. . . ,” Maynard said.