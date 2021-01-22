Man accused of trying to blind deputy with light faces assault charge

GILLETTE — A man suspected of shining a bright white light at a Campbell County Sheriff’s Deputy during a high-speed chase on Jan. 16 has been charged with aggravated assault and battery.

Prosecutors also have attached a habitual criminal enhancement to the charge against Trevor William Brinkerhoff, 32, because he has two previous felony convictions in Park County — conspiracy to commit destruction or defacement of property in 2011 and accessory before the fact for dangerous drugs in 2010.

Brinkerhoff was arrested Jan. 16 after he allegedly ran from sheriff’s deputies when the car he was a passenger in led them on a high-speed chase on Highway 50.

The driver, who also fled, hasn’t been found.

The chase began when a deputy noted odd driving behavior from a 2006 Audi she was following. She pulled the Audi over. The driver fled at speeds reaching over 100 mph.

Deputy Justin Cody, who was following the car, reported speeds of 127 mph. Within a minute, he reported that the passenger was shining a spotlight at him, trying to blind him, according to the affidavit.

After the car was disabled by spike strips, it was found to contain a heavy-duty light attached to a battery, which was described as commonly used for power tools.