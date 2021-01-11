Man arrested after 3-month-old suffers 31 broken bones

The infant was flown to University of Children's Hospital Colorado in Aurora, Colorado, for treatment of his injuries.

Martinson had been alone with the baby the night before while the baby's mother worked, according to the affidavit.

Martinson told police that he thought the boy had a bowel obstruction in the middle of the night. He "was pushing on his legs, trying to help him poop because it helped last time," he told authorities. "I must have gone to(o) hard."

A detective asked if he thought he was pushing into the child's ribs as he pushed on his legs. Martinson replied that he thought he was pushing into the boy's stomach and that the baby grunted as Martinson pushed, according to the affidavit.

Martinson told police that he had noticed that he was not as gentle as he should have been with the baby because he has never had children before. He described an instance about two weeks before when he picked up the baby and left bruises on him.

He was asked if he might have picked him up too tightly that night and cracked his ribs.

"It's hard to say," Martinson said, according to the affidavit. "I might have, because I have in the past. I just wasn't as gentle as I thought I was being with him."