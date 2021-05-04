 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man arrested after entering Cheyenne data center with gun
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Man arrested after entering Cheyenne data center with gun

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Microsoft data center

An aerial view of Microsoft’s data center west of Cheyenne.

 Courtesy

A man has been arrested after entering a Microsoft data center in Cheyenne with a gun on Friday, officials say.

Ian Boutelle was reportedly recently fired from his security job at the center. He brought a handgun to the location around noon on Friday but did not threaten anyone, according to Laramie County Sheriff’s spokesperson Jeff Barnes.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Employees working at the center were told to hide while Boutelle was on the scene and eventually evacuated the building.

According to sheriff’s records, Boutelle has a protection order against him in Colorado and is therefore prohibited from having guns at all.

Barnes said Boutelle was booked into jail in Laramie County on Friday for violating the protection order.

0 comments
0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Detroit goes door-to-door to promote vaccinations

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News