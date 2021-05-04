Man arrested after entering Cheyenne data center with gun

A man has been arrested after entering a Microsoft data center in Cheyenne with a gun on Friday, officials say.

Ian Boutelle was reportedly recently fired from his security job at the center. He brought a handgun to the location around noon on Friday but did not threaten anyone, according to Laramie County Sheriff’s spokesperson Jeff Barnes.

Employees working at the center were told to hide while Boutelle was on the scene and eventually evacuated the building.

According to sheriff’s records, Boutelle has a protection order against him in Colorado and is therefore prohibited from having guns at all.

Barnes said Boutelle was booked into jail in Laramie County on Friday for violating the protection order.

