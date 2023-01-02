Man arrested after pointing loaded gun at deputy

GILLETTE (WNE) — A 65-year-old man was arrested for aggravated assault after pointing a gun at a deputy Thursday morning.

The man's nephew, a 31-year-old man, called the Sheriff’s Office, saying the two had been in a fight at the uncle's house. The nephew had left the house before calling law enforcement, said Sheriff's Lt. Paul Pownall.

A deputy went to the older man’s house on Olmstead Road to talk to him. The man, Roger McLean, answered the door with a .38 Special snub-nose revolver and told the deputy he would shoot him, Pownall said.

The deputy took cover, grabbed his own gun and told the man to drop the revolver. McLean eventually did, and he was arrested for aggravated assault.

McLean's gun turned out to be loaded, Pownall said, and alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the incident.