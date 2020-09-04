Man arrested in bomb threat against Bill

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DOUGLAS (WNE) — A bomb threat made against a Bill hotel earlier this year has resulted in the arrest of an Oregon man on three felony charges and three misdemeanors.

Joseph Arata, 52, of Klamath Falls, Oregon, has been charged with blackmail, making terroristic threats and aggravated assault – all felonies – and with domestic battery, stalking and communicating threats – all misdemeanors following the bomb threat called in about the Travelodge in Bill in late June.

Authorities say Arata called the Converse County Joint Justice Center and threatened to detonate a bomb at the motel in 30 minutes if an employee, Amanda Jackson, was not terminated from her job.

Jackson told investigators Arata was her ex-boyfriend and that he had been calling and texting her throughout the day with threats to harm and/or kill her, according to court records.

Arata had made numerous threatening phone calls and texts to Jackson between February 2020 to June, some of which included threats of physical violence and murder, according to the affidavit.

