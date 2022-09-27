Man arrested on drug charges tries to eat meth at jail

GILLETTE (WNE) — A 51-year-old man was arrested for driving under the influence of a controlled substance, driving with a suspended license, possession of methamphetamine, taking drugs into the jail and possession of fake urine meant to defraud drug screenings Saturday on Echeta Road.

At 2:06 a.m. Sheriff’s deputies were patrolling near the Foothills Theater when they saw a silver SUV with a missing headlight drive by and stop at a yellow light. The deputies followed the vehicle to the light where it did not move, Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds said.

Deputies talked with the 51-year-old driver who they knew had a suspended license. The man was talking randomly about things that weren’t related to what the deputies were saying, and he did not complete the sobriety tests.

Deputies searched the SUV and found a bag with suspected meth, a used syringe and synthetic urine that is used in defrauding drug tests.

While the man was being booked, jail staff found a bag of meth on him that he tried to eat. They were able to take the bag back out of his mouth.

The man was also found to have three previous DUI charges in the last 10 years, making his DUI a felony.