Man barricaded in home shoots at police officers, Riverton police say

A man Wednesday afternoon barricaded himself in his home and fired a gun at police officers, a Riverton police spokesman said.

The man, who locked himself inside a building in the 1400 block of Aspen Drive, had not struck anyone with the gunshots, Capt. Todd Byerly said by phone shortly after 4 p.m.

Police, who believe the man is alone in the home, have evacuated the immediate area, Byerly said.

The spokesman was unable to say if police had established a line of communication with the barricaded man.

