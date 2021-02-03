Man charged in deadly western Wyoming crash

PINEDALE (WNE) — The driver of a truck involved in a fatal head-on collision on July 14 is charged with aggravated homicide by vehicle.

That evening, Alex W. Smith, then of Hartford, Connecticut, was driving north in a white Ford F150 pickup on Highway 191 between Hoback Rim and Bondurant and a quarter of the way into a dangerous curve, collided with a blue 2006 Ford Mustang in the southbound lane driven by Gerald I. Fagerhaug.

Fagerhaug, of Castle Rock, Colorado, died on impact, according to Wyoming Highway Patrol Lt. Klief Guenther.

Smith is charged with two felony counts of aggravated homicide by vehicle – one for being under the influence of alcohol and another for driving recklessly and causing another person’s death, according to court records.

Sublette County Attorney Mike Crosson filed the charges on Jan. 26 in Sublette County Circuit Court. Smith had not been served at press time.

Guenther’s affidavit says Smith’s truck faced north, perpendicular to the road, blocking most of the northbound lane while Fagerhaug’s Mustang was facing south and straddling the centerline. The collision occurred in the curve, where the speed is 70 mph but flags and a sign cautions travel at 50 mph.