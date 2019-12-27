Man charged in series of fires sent to treatment program

LARAMIE (WNE) — Laramie resident Samuel Pennington, 23, is scheduled to go to a high-intensity drug treatment program after being released from jail in January.

Pennington was sentenced earlier this month after pleading guilty to causing numerous fires around Laramie between September 2018 and January 2019.

Prosecutor Becky Farley had recommended at sentencing that Pennington be sentenced to 3-5 years imprisonment.

Farley said the case merited prison time because, in part, of the risk that Pennington could have injured someone.

Pennington has been in jail since Jan. 15, and Albany County district court Judge Tori Kricken ruled to suspend an 8-10 year prison sentence and have Pennington released from jail in January to attend a 12-month-minimum in-patient drug treatment program or in Laramie County’s drug court program.

The prison sentence could be reinstated if Pennington were to violate the terms of his probation or not complete his drug treatment.

After an extensive Laramie Police Department investigation, Pennington was charged in January with seven counts of third-degree arson and three counts of burglary.

