Man charged with abusing horse with stun gun

RIVERTON — A Wyoming District Court Judge has denied special bond provisions to allow an accused animal abuser to go to a rodeo.

Charged with three counts of felony cruelty to animals, Cole Littlewhiteman, 35, of Pavillion, could face up to six years in prison and $15,000 in fines if convicted.

He was charged on Aug. 13, under a court affidavit alleging that he had kicked, tased and beaten a horse even while the horse lay helpless on the ground. He pleaded not guilty on Aug. 31.

Littlewhiteman also was bonded out of jail by another man soon after his arrest.

The second man, of South Dakota, posted a $20,000 bond to free Littlewhiteman.

The defendant applied on Sept. 20 for a modification of his bond, so that he could attend a rodeo in Casper on Sept. 24.

Littlewhiteman had been forbidden in the original bond order from having possession, contact, with, care of, or control over any animal.

The Fremont County Attorney’s Office objected to the rodeo request.

Wyoming District Court Judge Marv Tyler noted in a Sept. 22 filing that on Sept. 20 he reviewed and considered the request, but “given current bond and release conditions regarding the defendant being prohibited from certain activities involving animals,” the modification was “respectfully denied.”

Littlewhiteman’s charging documents state that he was arrested by the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office after videos surfaced depicting him tasing, stomping, kicking, punching, and chain-whipping a horse –– according to court documents written July 30 by FSO lieutenant John Zerga.

Law enforcement received 14 video clips of varying length, showing what Zerga would later write was “torture and torment of the horse in an aggressive manner, causing undue suffering.”

