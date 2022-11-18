Man charged with aggravated robbery in connection with theft from Gillette bank

GILLETTE (WNE) — The 33-year-old man who allegedly stole $2,000 from a local bank last week has been charged with aggravated robbery.

Preston Selph was arrested last Wednesday morning less than half an hour after police officers responded to a call of a robbery at First National Bank on South Douglas Highway.

At 9:09 a.m., officers were told that a white man in a coat and mask, later identified as Selph, had robbed the bank and drove off in a silver Ford Mustang.

They interviewed a teller, who said the man had on a big black coat, beanie and a mask. Selph approached her and showed her a note that read “$2,000. You have 10 seconds,” according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Selph held this note in his right hand, and he kept his left hand hidden in a coat pocket. The teller saw movement in the pocket but didn’t know what it was, and fearing that he was armed, she gave him $2,000. Selph then left the area.

At 9:22 a.m., Campbell County deputies were alerted to the robbery and found the Mustang at mile marker 142 on I-90, about 14 miles east of Gillette. They followed Selph at about 90 miles an hour until enough units were in place to make a safe traffic stop. Shortly after, they stopped Selph.

Selph was taken into custody and interviewed at the Gillette Police Department. He did not give detectives any information about the robbery but said he was “glad to be off the street, as he was homeless,” according to court documents.

After the interview, Selph was arrested for aggravated robbery.