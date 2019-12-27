Man charged with felonies for attack on girlfriend

LARAMIE (WNE) — A 22-year-old Laramie man is being held on a $15,000 cash bond after being arrested Dec. 13 for numerous violent charges, including strangulation of a household member, a felony that carrying a maximum punishment of 10 years imprisonment.

Since his arrest, Levi Mann’s case has already been bound over to Albany County’s district court, which handles felony cases once probable cause has been established.

A Laramie Police Department officer responded to an apartment on West Jefferson Street around 2 a.m. on Dec. 13 after a domestic dispute was reported.

As police arrived, they heard a woman screaming and running doing the stairs. The woman had “blood all over her face and she was holding her face with her hands and blood was on her shirt,” according to a police affidavit.

Along with strangulation of a household member, Mann has also been charged with aggravated assault and battery, interference with a peace officer, property destruction and domestic battery.

In a letter to the judge, the victim has since asked a no contact order to be lifted, saying she had “no safety concerns” regarding Mann.

