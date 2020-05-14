Man dies after shootout with Rapid City police, AG's office says

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A man died Thursday morning after a shootout with Rapid City Police officers, according to the attorney general's office.

The attorney general's office is not yet identifying the suspect, the names of the officer or officers who shot the man, or other details about the incident.

The incident began near the intersection of East Saint Patrick Street and East Highway 44 around 6:30 or 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Police Chief Karl Jegeris said at the scene.

Rapid City, South Dakota, officers began "what was possibly going to be a routine traffic stop and it was nothing close to routine," he said.

There were three people in the vehicle and "one of the occupants rather quickly got out and began firing upon the officers," Jegeris said. “Clearly, the suspect was intending to shoot a police officer.”

“They immediately exchanged gunfire," Jegeris said of the suspect and officers.