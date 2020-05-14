Man dies after shootout with Rapid City police, AG's office says

A man died Thursday morning after a shootout with Rapid City Police officers, according to the attorney general's office.
The attorney general's office is not yet identifying the suspect, the names of the officer or officers who shot the man, or other details about the incident.
The incident began near the intersection of East Saint Patrick Street and East Highway 44 around 6:30 or 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Police Chief Karl Jegeris said at the scene.
Rapid City, South Dakota, officers began "what was possibly going to be a routine traffic stop and it was nothing close to routine," he said.
There were three people in the vehicle and "one of the occupants rather quickly got out and began firing upon the officers," Jegeris said. “Clearly, the suspect was intending to shoot a police officer.”
“They immediately exchanged gunfire," Jegeris said of the suspect and officers.
The police chief said the suspect hit a patrol vehicle but no officer. Jegeris said the officers fired back and shot the suspect, who was taken to Monument Health with "life-threatening injuries."
Jegeris said he didn't know the purpose of the traffic stop or which seat the suspect was sitting in. He said the two others in the vehicle were not being cooperative with police during their initial interviews. It's unclear if they have been arrested or released.
Mark Vargo, Pennington County state's attorney, said he couldn't comment on any pending charges against the two people in the car.
The investigation into the shooting will be conducted by the Division of Criminal Investigations, said Tim Bormann, spokesman for the Attorney General's Office. The DCI report — and whether the Attorney General finds the police shooting to be justified or not — will be released in about 30 days.
