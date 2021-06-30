 Skip to main content
Man dies by suicide after deputies search his property for missing woman
Man dies by suicide after deputies search his property for missing woman

Vanessa Orren

Vanessa Orren, pictured here in front of Devils Tower, has been missing since 2017.

A Sublette County man killed himself after authorities searched his property for a woman who's been missing since 2017, the sheriff's office there announced Wednesday. 

Starting June 19, authorities searched the property belonging to Darrell "Pete" Petry for evidence related to the disappearance of Vanessa "Nessy" Orren, a 61-year-old LaBarge woman missing since January 2017, according to the Sublette County Sheriff's Office. On the second day of the search, Petry left the property and was later found dead.

Authorities determined Petry died by suicide. Sheriff's office spokesman Sgt. Travis Bingham said Petry's body was found in the area, but added he could not release more details because the case was still under investigation.

"He wasn't under arrest at the time," Bingham said. "He was still free to come and go."

Sheriff's deputies and the Wyoming Highway Patrol found Petry's body.

The sheriff's office says it is still actively investigating Orren's disappearance. Anyone with information is asked to contact the office's detective division at 307-367-4378.

