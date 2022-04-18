Man dies in Torrington prison while serving life for murder, attempted sexual assault

A man incarcerated at the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution died on Sunday, the state Department of Corrections confirmed.

Daniel Lee Harris was 57 when he died in the Torrington prison, according to the department.

Harris was serving a life sentence after being convicted of first-degree felony murder and attempted sexual assault in 1995 in Weston County. He had attempted to assault a woman in a pickup, and when she said no, he hit her, pushed her out of the vehicle and drove away, court documents show. She died of hypothermia.

He was born in South Dakota.

Harris' is the fourth death in Wyoming prisons this year, and the third at WMCI in the same time period.

The department conducts autopsies on those who die while in its care, but does not release cause of death and other health information to the public.

