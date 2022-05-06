Man dies while incarcerated at Torrington prison

A man incarcerated at the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution in Torrington died Friday, the Department of Corrections said.

David Russell Tarver was 61.

Tarver was serving an 18- to 20-year sentence after being convicted of second-degree sexual abuse of a minor in 2010 in Laramie County.

CBS Denver reported that he was later sentenced to an additional 88 years to life in Colorado on a 2012 conviction for sexually assaulting three children.

He was born in Fort Worth, Texas, according to the department.

The DOC conducts autopsies on those who die in its care, but does not release results or other protected health information to the public.

