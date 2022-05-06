 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Man dies while incarcerated at Torrington prison

  • Updated
  • 0
David Russell Tarver

David Russell Tarver

 Wyoming Department of Corrections

A man incarcerated at the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution in Torrington died Friday, the Department of Corrections said. 

David Russell Tarver was 61. 

Tarver was serving an 18- to 20-year sentence after being convicted of second-degree sexual abuse of a minor in 2010 in Laramie County.

CBS Denver reported that he was later sentenced to an additional 88 years to life in Colorado on a 2012 conviction for sexually assaulting three children.

He was born in Fort Worth, Texas, according to the department.

The DOC conducts autopsies on those who die in its care, but does not release results or other protected health information to the public.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

NASA astronauts safely make their return to Earth aboard a SpaceX Dragon capsule

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News