Man dies while incarcerated at Torrington prison

A man incarcerated at the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution died on Monday, the Wyoming Department of Corrections confirmed.

Thomas Redenbaugh was at the Community Hospital in Torrington at the time of his death, according to a release from the department Tuesday. He was 74.

Redenbaugh was serving a four- to six-year sentence in Torrington for a 2019 DUI conviction from Sheridan County. He was born in South Dakota.

His is the second death in Wyoming prisons in 2022, after Dale William Dean died in February while incarcerated at the Wyoming State Penitentiary.

The department will perform an autopsy, according to its policy, but does not release cause of death or other health information to the public.

