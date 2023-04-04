Federal prosecutors have charged a man with first-degree murder for allegedly shooting a Fremont County man in the head inside of his mobile home last month, a newly filed criminal complaint shows.

Francis James Acebo, Jr. is facing life in prison for allegedly shooting and killing Derek Redstar Pappan within the outer boundaries of the Wind River Indian Reservation on March 25, the complaint states.

Pappan was inside his single-wide mobile home along with several unidentified people during the early hours of the morning, the complaint states. He and an unidentified woman went to the living room around 5:30 a.m. to look for a cell phone charger.

Acebo entered the mobile home during that time.

As Pappan was standing over a mattress searching for a charger, Acebo allegedly approached him from behind and shot him in the back of his head.

Acebo then fled from the home.

One of Acebo’s family members informed another person close to him that he may have shot someone.

After hearing that, the unidentified person picked Acebo up from his nearby home, “so he could say goodbye to his children,” the complaint states.

Acebo has been ordered to have no contact with any of the witnesses or Pappan’s family, a court order shows.

James Whiting, Acebo’s attorney, could not be reached for comment on Monday.