Man found after escaping custody passing though Rock Springs

A man who escaped from custody while being transported to Cheyenne from a detention center in California has been found, the Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office said on Wednesday.

John L. Ortega, according to a release from the sheriff's office, escaped from restraints and fled the private transport on Tuesday evening while it was stopped in Rock Springs.

Ortega, who now faces potential charges of interfering with a police officer and escaping from official detention, is a native of Rock Springs.

The search for Ortega lasted several hours, into Wednesday morning, before he was found by a sheriff's deputy. Rock Springs police also reportedly helped bring Ortega back into custody.

Ortega was on his way to Cheyenne attend court proceedings on charges he faces in Laramie County.

