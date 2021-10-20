 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man found after escaping custody passing though Rock Springs
0 Comments
top story

Man found after escaping custody passing though Rock Springs

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
John Ortega

John Ortega

 Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office

A man who escaped from custody while being transported to Cheyenne from a detention center in California has been found, the Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office said on Wednesday. 

John L. Ortega, according to a release from the sheriff's office, escaped from restraints and fled the private transport on Tuesday evening while it was stopped in Rock Springs.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Ortega, who now faces potential charges of interfering with a police officer and escaping from official detention, is a native of Rock Springs.

The search for Ortega lasted several hours, into Wednesday morning, before he was found by a sheriff's deputy. Rock Springs police also reportedly helped bring Ortega back into custody. 

Ortega was on his way to Cheyenne attend court proceedings on charges he faces in Laramie County.

Follow city and crime reporter Ellen Gerst on Twitter at @ellengerst

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Report: Returning Syrian refugees at risk of abuse from government

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News