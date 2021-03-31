Man gets six months in prison for digging for Fenn treasure in Yellowstone cemetery

A Utah man was sentenced to six months in prison for digging in the Fort Yellowstone Cemetery while looking for the Forrest Fenn treasure, a federal judge decided Wednesday.

Rodrick Dow Craythorn is also set to serve six months of house arrest and two years of supervised release following his prison sentence. Judge Scott Skavdahl also ordered him to pay $31,566 in restitution for damages to the cemetery.

According to the Department of Justice, Craythorn dug in the cemetery inside Yellowstone National Park from late 2019 through early 2020, illegally excavating in as many as 17 places including a historic grave. He pleaded guilty to the charges against him in January after being indicted by a grand jury in September 2020.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“This is the most significant investigation of damage to archaeological resources in Yellowstone National Park’s recent history,” Yellowstone Superintendent Cam Sholly said in a Wednesday news release.

He was looking for a treasure worth millions, buried by the late New Mexico art dealer Forrest Fenn. The search for the treasure, which concluded in June 2020 when medical student Jack Stuef found it in Wyoming, left many injured and five searchers dead.