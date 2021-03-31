 Skip to main content
Man gets six months in prison for digging for Fenn treasure in Yellowstone cemetery
Yellowstone damage

Damage from digging is seen in the Fort Yellowstone Cemetery in 2020. A Utah man was sentenced to six months in prison for digging there in search of the Forrest Fenn treasure.

 Courtesy, National Parks Service, Investigative Branch

A Utah man was sentenced to six months in prison for digging in the Fort Yellowstone Cemetery while looking for the Forrest Fenn treasure, a federal judge decided Wednesday.

Rodrick Dow Craythorn is also set to serve six months of house arrest and two years of supervised release following his prison sentence. Judge Scott Skavdahl also ordered him to pay $31,566 in restitution for damages to the cemetery.

According to the Department of Justice, Craythorn dug in the cemetery inside Yellowstone National Park from late 2019 through early 2020, illegally excavating in as many as 17 places including a historic grave. He pleaded guilty to the charges against him in January after being indicted by a grand jury in September 2020.

Fort Yellowstone Cemetery digging damage

Digging damage found in the Fort Yellowstone Cemetery in 2020. 

“This is the most significant investigation of damage to archaeological resources in Yellowstone National Park’s recent history,” Yellowstone Superintendent Cam Sholly said in a Wednesday news release.

He was looking for a treasure worth millions, buried by the late New Mexico art dealer Forrest Fenn. The search for the treasure, which concluded in June 2020 when medical student Jack Stuef found it in Wyoming, left many injured and five searchers dead.

The cemetery is a National Historic Landmark and is designated as a multicomponent archaeological site.

“This is an example of a highly egregious resource violation stemming from the Forrest Fenn treasure hunt saga,” Yellowstone National Park Chief Ranger Sarah Davis said in a news release Wednesday. “Today’s action by the DOJ sends a clear message that these types of transgressions will be aggressively investigated and prosecuted.”

