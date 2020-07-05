Man given life sentence for brother’s murder

DOUGLAS (WNE) — Maxwell Schwartz, 32, the Douglas man convicted of aggravated assault and second degree murder for killing his brother, will spend the next 40 years to life in prison.
About 18 months after the murder on S. Fifth Street, Schwartz was sentenced June 10 to 8-10 years for aggravated assault and 40 years to life for murder in the second degree, to be served concurrently.
Schwartz’ attorney filed a notice of his intention to appeal the conviction June 23.
After a four-day jury trial in the Eighth Judicial District Court, Schwartz was found guilty of murdering his brother Feb. 27. The jury came back with the verdict less than four hours after the trial had ended.
