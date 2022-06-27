Man hospitalized after high-speed chase near Gillette

GILLETTE (WNE) — A 38-year-old man was taken to the hospital after he crashed his car while leading deputies on a high-speed chase on Highway 59 Friday morning.

Shortly before 2:30 a.m. Friday, police pulled over a 2017 Chevy Malibu on Highway 59 near Interstate 90 after seeing it run through two stop signs. The driver showed signs of being very drunk, and police asked him to step out of the car, said Police Lt. Jason Marcus.

The man then drove off, heading south on Highway 59 at speeds of more than 100 mph. The police department did not pursue, Marcus said.

The Sheriff’s Office began pursuing the man near the intersection of Highway 59 and Southern drive. During the chase, the man reached speeds of 130 mph, Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds said. The pursuit lasted for nearly 30 miles.

The man lost control of his car on Highway 59 just south of the Breene Road. It left the road and rolled multiple times. The man was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries. His blood alcohol content was 0.22%, Reynolds said.

The man was left in the care of the hospital. Arrest warrants will be sought for eluding, reckless driving and driving under the influence, Reynolds said. The police also are seeking to charge the man for eluding and the two stop sign violations.

