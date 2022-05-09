 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Man incarcerated at Torrington prison dies, second death in two days

  • 0
Francis Eugene Ekman

Francis Eugene Ekman

 Department of Corrections

A man incarcerated at the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution in Torrington died on Saturday, according to the Department of Corrections. 

Francis Eugene Ekman was 49. 

Ekman was serving a 15- to 20-year sentence at the Torrington prison on a 2014 conviction of second-degree minor sexual assault. 

He was born in Casper in 1972. 

Ekman's death is the second in the prison in as many days. David Russell Tarver died there on Friday, the department said. He was 61.

The DOC conducts autopsies on those who die in its care, but does not release results or other protected health information to the public.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden launches discounted internet service program

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News