Man incarcerated at Torrington prison dies, second death in two days

A man incarcerated at the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution in Torrington died on Saturday, according to the Department of Corrections.

Francis Eugene Ekman was 49.

Ekman was serving a 15- to 20-year sentence at the Torrington prison on a 2014 conviction of second-degree minor sexual assault.

He was born in Casper in 1972.

Ekman's death is the second in the prison in as many days. David Russell Tarver died there on Friday, the department said. He was 61.

The DOC conducts autopsies on those who die in its care, but does not release results or other protected health information to the public.

