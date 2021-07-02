 Skip to main content
Man jailed for Old Faithful 'stunt'
breaking top story

Man jailed for Old Faithful 'stunt'

  • Updated
Yellowstone

Tourists watch Old Faithful erupt from the boardwalk surrounding the geyser on Aug. 13, 2019 in Yellowstone National Park. 

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

A judge sentenced a Maine man to serve 15 days in jail for running onto Old Faithful geyser as part of what authorities say was a stunt to gain attention.

Aaron E. Merritt, 37, pleaded guilty Thursday to trespassing on a Yellowstone National Park thermal area, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for Wyoming. He has already spent four days in jail, meaning he will still have 11 days to serve behind bars.

Magistrate Judge Mark Carmen also banned Merritt from Yellowstone and fined him $200.

On July 7, 2020, Merritt ran up to Old Faithful multiple times while wearing a raccoon skin hat and waiving an American flag, according to the U.S. Attorney's office. He also failed to appear for a court hearing a few weeks later.

“Yellowstone National Park has rules and regulations in place to protect park resources and help keep visitors safe,” Acting United States Attorney Bob Murray said in a  statement. “This case ended with federal charges and time in prison, but it could have been much worse. If Mr. Merrick had fallen through the thermal feature, he would have most likely lost his life.”

Authorities arrested Merritt on June 5. He was arraigned and sentenced at the Yellowstone Justice Center inside the part on Thursday.

