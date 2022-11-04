Man killed by in shootout with deputies was wanted for kidnapping

The man killed in a shootout with Laramie County sheriff's deputies earlier this week had several warrants out for his arrest including kidnapping, the agency said Friday.

Deputies had been looking for James Albert Templeton Jr. of Cheyenne for several months, according to a statement by the Laramie County Sheriff's Office. The department says Tempelton and deputies exchanged gunfire Monday when they tried to serve him with the warrants on the east side of Cheyenne.

Templeton, 55, died at the scene. One deputy, whose name was not released, was shot and treated at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center. He has since been released.

The sheriff's office has not said what touched off the shooting, which took place just before 8 p.m. on the 6900 block of Horse Soldier Road.

Templeton was wanted for felony kidnapping out of Jefferson County, Colorado, according to the sheriff's office. He also had a warrant for felony strangulation of a household member out of Laramie County and a third warrant from the Denver Police Department alleged he failed to register as a sex offender.

Templeton was disqualified from possessing a gun, the sheriff's office said.

As is standard, the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation will conduct the inquiry into the shooting. Typically, DCI forwards its investigation to the local prosecutor's office, with the district attorney deciding whether the police shooting was justified or whether charges are warranted.

The sheriff's office said it would not be releasing additional information at this time.