Man killed pregnant woman, himself, in Washakie County, sheriff says

A man shot and killed a pregnant Washakie County woman before turning the gun on himself, authorities there said Monday.

The body of Carlene D. Brown, 22, was found at her home on Aug. 16. She had been shot four times, according to Washakie County Sheriff Steven R. Rakness.

Deputies also found the body of 50-year-old Donald Orr. He had shot himself once in the head, Rakness said in a statement.

An investigation determined Orr shot Brown sometime on the evening of Aug. 15 or the early morning of Aug. 16 before he killed himself.

Deputies found the bodies while conducting a welfare check for Brown. When deputies arrived at her home, they received no response. Other people at the location — a business also operates at the property, web records show — said she should have been home with her boyfriend, according to Rakness’ statement.

The deputies ultimately breached the door, which had been heavily barricaded, and found the bodies.

The Washakie County Coroner determined Brown was pregnant at the time she died.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to pay for Brown’s funeral expenses. It identifies her as a victim of domestic violence.

The sheriff’s office does not believe any other suspects were involved.