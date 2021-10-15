Man pleads guilty in fatal Fremont County wreck

RIVERTON (WNE) — Though he pleaded not guilty in August, a Fort Washakie man accused of one violent crime and one fatal crash involving children has switched his plea to guilty.

Royce “Chucky” Neil Perry, 24 was the driver in a vehicle fatality last November on the Wind River Indian Reservation, according to Wyoming Highway Patrol records.

The 2003 Chevy Silverado rolled multiple times before coming to rest on its wheels, and all four occupants – including the driver, Laney Benally, a 2-year-old, and an infant — were ejected completely.

Benally died at the scene.

Perry, who is believed to have been intoxicated, was charged with involuntary manslaughter and two counts of child abuse. The rear seat of the pickup had been locked in the folded position, “and the 2-year-old occupant is believed to have been standing in the rear seat area at the time of the crash,” WHP records state. “The infant was in a car seat but not attached to the vehicle.”

For assault resulting in serious bodily injury, Perry faces up to 10 years in prison, three years’ supervised release, a $250,000 fine and a $100 special assessment.