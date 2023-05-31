Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A Hawaii man pleaded guilty Wednesday to intentionally disturbing a bison calf that was struggling in Yellowstone National Park's Lamar River earlier this month, which led park rangers to euthanize the animal.

Clifford Walters will have to pay $1,040 in fines, wildlife protection funds and other fees for pushing the calf up from the river and onto a nearby road, the U.S. Attorney's Office for Wyoming announced.

Walters approached a struggling newborn bison calf near the confluence of Lamar River and Soda Butte Creek on May 20, the statement said. The calf was separated from its mother when the herd crossed the river.

The calf continued to struggle in the water, so he intervened.

“There was nothing in the report that revealed Mr. Walters acted maliciously,” the statement said.

Other visitors later spotted the calf walking up to and following cars and people, the statement said. Park rangers repeatedly tried to reunite the calf with the herd, but their efforts were unsuccessful.

In the end, rangers were forced to euthanize the calf because it was abandoned by the herd and causing a hazardous situation along the road, the park said.

The park defended its decision to destroy the calf rather find a new home for it because state and federal laws would have required the calf to be quarantined first, officials wrote in a follow-up statement. A calf that is not equipped to care for itself is not a good candidate for separation.

"We made the choice not because we are lazy, uncaring or inexpert in our understanding of bison biology," the park wrote in the statement. "We made the choice we did because national parks preserve the natural processes."

Yellowstone National Park rules require visitors to stay at least 25 yards from all wildlife and at least 100 yards from bears and wolves, the statement said. People who get too close are sometimes hurt or injured. Even if they aren't, they can face fines.

“The safety of these animals, as well as human safety, depends on everyone using good judgment and following these simple rules,” the statement said.