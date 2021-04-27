Man pleads no contest in child’s murder

ROCK SPRINGS — Christopher James Nielsen pleaded no contest Thursday to first-degree murder charges for the death of a 5-year-old boy in his care.

Nielsen, 27, entered his plea via video before Judge Suzannah Robinson in Sweetwater County Third District Court. Thursday morning’s hearing was originally scheduled to be a pretrial conference for the trial set to begin in May.

Argued sentencing will be conducted at a later date.

By pleading no contest, Nielsen faces the same penalties as a guilty plea. He is facing up to life in prison without parole and a fine of up to $10,000 for the first-degree murder charge. There is no plea agreement in the case, and the prosecution is not seeking the death penalty. Nielsen will be held without bond at the Sweetwater County Detention Center while awaiting sentencing.

Nielsen originally pleaded not guilty during his arraignment in January of 2020 in District Court.

He was arrested Nov. 14, 2019 for alleged aggravated child abuse with serious bodily injury. The Green River Police Department responded to a medical call at an apartment on Bridger Drive on Nov. 11, 2019, about a 5-year-old boy suffering from what appeared to be a seizure. Nielsen had been babysitting the boy at the time, according to court documents.