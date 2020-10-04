Man pleads not guilty in year-long oxycodone investigation

RIVERTON (WNE) — A Riverton man could be imprisoned for 20 years and fined $25,000 if convicted of unlawful delivery of Oxycodone.

The Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation's interest in Shane Allen Longtine, 59, began more than a year ago.

The investigation resulted in a confidential informant being given state funds to buy Oxycodone pills from Longtine in July 2019.

The police informant completed the deal at Longtine's home in Riverton, turning over the police pills to police.

About six weeks later, the laboratory examination report confirmed that the pills contained Oxycodone.

Longtine was transferred to Fremont County District Court for felony-level prosecution on Aug. 28, 2020, and pleaded not guilty on Sept. 17.

Prosecution is ongoing.

