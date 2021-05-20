Man pleads not guilty to 31 counts of aggravated child abuse

The child also had a 45-degree angle break to his right femur along with a break to the end of the femur by his kneecap. There were two breaks in his right tibia by his ankles. He also had a break to his left femur by his kneecap, the affidavit said.

The emergency room physician told police that his injuries came from “high speed brute force” trauma like extreme squeezing or shaking the baby. She compared the amount of force necessary to create the injuries to that of a vehicle crash.

The boy was flown to University of Children’s Hospital Colorado in Aurora, Colorado, for treatment of his injuries.

Martinson had been alone with the baby the night before while Bullinger worked, according to the affidavit.

Martinson told police that he thought the boy had a bowel obstruction in the middle of the night. He “was pushing on his legs, trying to help him poop because it helped last time,” he told authorities. “I must have gone to(o) hard.”

A detective asked if he thought he was pushing into the child’s ribs as he pushed on his legs. Martinson replied that he thought he was pushing into the boy’s stomach and that the baby grunted as Martinson pushed, according to the affidavit.