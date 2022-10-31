Man pleads not guilty to aggravated assault, battery

PINEDALE (WNE) — Chett Logan Whitman, 25, on Thursday pleaded not guilty to the single felony count of aggravated assault and battery for the alleged July 9 attack of Chris Meeks.

During the arraignment in 9th District Court, Whitman’s attorney, Rives White, explained his client has an opportunity to move to Arizona for work.

White worked with Sublette County Deputy Attorney and Prosecutor Clayton Melinkovich to agree to remove a bond condition that prevented Whitman from leaving Wyoming.

Per the court order, Whitman must first arrange a way to have random urinalyses performed at his own expense in Arizona before he is allowed to relocate.

As a condition of his bond, Whitman is not allowed to possess or consume alcohol or drugs. He is also required to provide monthly status reports to the court.

Whitman is accused of brutally beating Meeks, of Daniel, and leaving him unconscious behind the Cowboy Bar in Pinedale.

Meeks was life-flighted to an out-of-state trauma facility. A fundraiser to offset his medical expenses took place on Oct. 23.

The court will soon schedule a jury trial for Whitman.