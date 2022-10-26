Man pleads not guilty to attempted first degree murder

AFTON (WNE) — A Star Valley Ranch man who was arrested last month after hiding from police following a domestic incident pleaded not guilty during a court hearing on Monday, October 24.

Lincoln County Attorney Spencer Allred said Jordan Hale, 40, pleaded not guilty to charges of attempted first degree murder and aggravated assault.

Following the plea the judge set bail at $1.5 million cash only, which as of October 24 had not been paid. A trial date was also set for March 20.

The charges stem from a domestic incident which took place at Hale’s home on Saturday, September 10.

Police were called to the scene, but Hale had fled before officers arrived.

A three-day search ensued for Hale in the Green Canyon area east of Star Valley Ranch.

Hale eventually turned himself in on Monday, September 12. He was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Lincoln County Detention Center in Kemmerer.