Nelson’s driver license had been suspended at the time because of a prior DUI conviction, Deputy Carbon County Attorney Mark Nugent said at a previous court hearing.

He has been in-and-out of prison for over three decades for convictions including statutory rape, burglary, evading arrest and criminal impersonation. And he was caught driving with a suspended or revoked license at least four times during his life and as recently as December, court records show.

One month before the crash, he had a warrant issued for him out of Uintah County, Utah, for driving with no valid license, speeding 85 mph in a 65-mph zone and failing to stay in one lane.

His most recent serious offense happened in Tennessee, where he lived for over two decades before relocating to Utah.

Nelson pleaded guilty to 10 counts of statutory rape in Washington County. Officials discovered that he was in possession of multiple guns and 109 rounds of ammunition while that case was being investigated; he wasn't allowed to be in possession of the weapons because he was already a convicted felon.

He was sentenced to 17 years in prison in 2009, which means he would have been set for release around 2026, records show. But he was released early.