A man accused of triggering a crash that killed five young people while driving intoxicated and the wrong direction on Interstate 80 pleaded not guilty Friday afternoon in Carbon County District Court.
Arthur Andrew Nelson entered pleas to 11 charges including five counts of aggravated homicide by vehicle.
He responded in brief "yuh" and "yeah" answers until Judge Dawnessa Snyder instructed him to change his behavior.
"If you would answer 'yes, ma'am' and 'no, ma'am,' and I'll show you the same respect," Snyder said during the arraignment.
Nelson will have a jury trial within six months. His bond remains at $500,000 cash only.
Authorities say Nelson, 57, of West Jordan, Utah, was intoxicated and had a suspended license when he drove the wrong way down Interstate 80, triggering a chain-reaction crash that killed five young people and injured four more.
Gruesome scene
Nelson was arrested on Jan. 22 after his Dodge Ram struck a car and a FedEx truck near Rawlins, which led to a tractor-trailer driving into the median to avoid him. The tractor-trailer crashed head-on with an oncoming Ford F-150, killing everyone inside the pickup.
The five people were later identified as students and recent graduates of Sylvan Hills High School in central Arkansas. Suzy Prime and Ava Grace Luplow were seniors, said Pulaski County Special School District spokesperson Jessica Duff. Andrea Prime, who was Suzy’s sister, Salomon Correa and Maggie Franco were recent graduates.
They went on a 1,500-mile road trip from Sherwood, Arkansas, to Jackson, where they visited Jackson Hole Bible College for a week. The crash happened as they were heading home.
A Mississippi truck driver, who struck the Ford F-150, was in a medically induced coma as of February because her burns were so severe that even her internal organs were damaged. The Ford F-150 burst into flames, and troopers couldn't even make out the truck's color at the scene.
“About three-quarters of her face was burned almost completely off,” Trooper Corey McCallister said of the Mississippi truck driver. “I couldn’t even believe or begin to tell how many people were inside the red Ford F-150.”
During field sobriety tests, Nelson lost his balance and was unable to properly estimate how long 30 seconds take — he counted to 18, McCallister said in court last month. Troopers were already suspicious after the crash when Nelson said he was heading west, which was the opposite direction of his stated destination of Tennessee.
“At one point, I actually had to catch him from falling backwards,” McCallister said.
Nelson did not agree to a blood test, but McCallister administered one anyway due to the extreme circumstances. A drug recognition expert believed Nelson was intoxicated with both a stimulant and a narcotic when he arrived at Memorial Hospital of Carbon County in Rawlins.
Nelson also admitted to using cocaine in the past and to using methamphetamine either one or two days before the crash, McCallister said in court last month.
The results of his blood work have not yet been released to the public.
Lengthy criminal history
Nelson’s driver license had been suspended at the time because of a prior DUI conviction, Deputy Carbon County Attorney Mark Nugent said at a previous court hearing.
He has been in-and-out of prison for over three decades for convictions including statutory rape, burglary, evading arrest and criminal impersonation. And he was caught driving with a suspended or revoked license at least four times during his life and as recently as December, court records show.
One month before the crash, he had a warrant issued for him out of Uintah County, Utah, for driving with no valid license, speeding 85 mph in a 65-mph zone and failing to stay in one lane.
His most recent serious offense happened in Tennessee, where he lived for over two decades before relocating to Utah.
Nelson pleaded guilty to 10 counts of statutory rape in Washington County. Officials discovered that he was in possession of multiple guns and 109 rounds of ammunition while that case was being investigated; he wasn't allowed to be in possession of the weapons because he was already a convicted felon.
He was sentenced to 17 years in prison in 2009, which means he would have been set for release around 2026, records show. But he was released early.