Man sentenced in allegations he hit two with truck

PINEDALE (WNE) — Ivan G. Sandoval, facing two felony charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and drunk driving after arguing with and hitting a man and a woman with his truck, reached an agreement to plead no contest to lesser charges.

At Sandoval’s preliminary hearing Wednesday in Sublette County Circuit Court, Judge Curt Haws referred to the plea agreement that Deputy County Attorney Clayton Melinkovich and public defender Rachel Weksler reached that morning to reduce the felony aggravated assault charges to misdemeanor charges of reckless endangering.

“I understand there was an agreement reached this morning to resolve this case,” Judge Haws said during the videoconference, referring to the second amended criminal information filed in the case.

Sandoval agreed to plead no contest to the two reckless endangering and driving while intoxicated charges. In return, the attorneys agreed to 365-day sentences with 331 suspended and credit for 34 days served while Sandoval has been in custody. The remainder – 14 days – could be served in 48-hour increments.

