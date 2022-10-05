Man sentenced to 5 years for selling fentanyl near Cheyenne elementary school

A man convicted of selling fentanyl near a Cheyenne school was sentenced to five years in prison last week, according to Wyoming's federal prosecutor.

Robert Butler was also ordered to complete five years of supervised release after his sentence.

According to court documents, Butler was found with fentanyl and cocaine during a traffic stop in Cheyenne earlier this year. The officer had pulled him over after finding his Michigan license was suspended, in a car with an Indiana registration.

Butler reportedly told the officer he had a small amount of marijuana with him, and a body search found nearly six ounces of cocaine.

Around 600 fentanyl pills, as well as additional marijuana and cocaine, were found while authorities served a search warrant at the place where Butler was staying in Cheyenne, according to court filings. The residence, court documents state, is across the street from Goins Elementary School in Cheyenne.

Police also found sandwich bags and a scale with cocaine residue in the home.

Butler pleaded guilty to two felony charges in July.