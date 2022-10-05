 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man sentenced to 5 years for selling fentanyl near Cheyenne elementary school

Opioid Crisis Fentanyl

This Aug. 2017 photo provided by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration's Phoenix Division shows one of four containers holding some of the 30,000 fentanyl pills the agency seized in one of its bigger busts in Tempe, Ariz. As the number of U.S. overdose deaths continues to soar, states are trying to take steps to combat a flood of the drug that has proved the most lethal -- illicitly produced fentanyl.

 Drug Enforcement Administration via AP

A man convicted of selling fentanyl near a Cheyenne school was sentenced to five years in prison last week, according to Wyoming's federal prosecutor. 

Robert Butler was also ordered to complete five years of supervised release after his sentence. 

According to court documents, Butler was found with fentanyl and cocaine during a traffic stop in Cheyenne earlier this year. The officer had pulled him over after finding his Michigan license was suspended, in a car with an Indiana registration. 

Butler reportedly told the officer he had a small amount of marijuana with him, and a body search found nearly six ounces of cocaine. 

Around 600 fentanyl pills, as well as additional marijuana and cocaine, were found while authorities served a search warrant at the place where Butler was staying in Cheyenne, according to court filings. The residence, court documents state, is across the street from Goins Elementary School in Cheyenne. 

Police also found sandwich bags and a scale with cocaine residue in the home.

Butler pleaded guilty to two felony charges in July.

